Barbara Gibson selected in Welwyn Hatfield

Over in Welwyn Hatfield, the Liberal Democrats have selected Barbara Gibson as the party’s next Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

As she said ahead of last year’s local elections (in which she was elected a county councillor):

When it comes to politics, I am an outsider. But I have become so fed-up with what I see as incompetence and indifference on the part of those who are supposed to be representing our interests that I decided it was time to step up. I believe our elected leaders should represent the interests of residents, not rubber-stamp initiatives handed down by a political party that considers this area a ‘safe seat’.

This time round she added,

To me, this feels like a natural extension of what I’m already doing here in Welwyn Hatfield. All the issues that affect us locally are inextricably linked to national politics, from the huge cuts to local government funding, to the impact that a hard Brexit will have on our businesses, our jobs and our lives. I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to fight on behalf of Welwyn Hatfield residents to ensure our interests are represented properly.

She succeeds Nigel Quinton, who fought the seat in 2017.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

