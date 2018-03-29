Disappointing end to the month for Lib Dems with this week’s council by-election

One contest. No Liberal Democrat.

Although sometimes the local circumstances behind the absence of a Liberal Democrat candidate certainly deserve support rather than censure, we also shouldn’t slip into accepting that not running candidates is just fine. It isn’t; we should aim higher even if hard pressed people can’t always succeed in reaching higher this time round.

Why does it matter? Because we can’t build up a loyal base of people who regularly support us if we don’t give them a chance to vote for us. Because we can’t practice new skills and learn new things as effectively if we don’t take the opportunities to learn on the job that by-elections offer. And because the point of being a political party rather than a pressure group, after all, is to take part in elections.

I’ll post the result when it comes from Page Moss ward in Knowsley.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk and the media: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.