A rare Green Party gain in this week’s local council by-elections
Four by-elections this week, and a shortage of time in the day so let’s get straight into the results so far:
Elsewhere, the first Lib Dem candidate in a ward since 2007:
On to somewhere where it’s very much the Green Party performance that is of note – Wiveliscombe & West Deane ward in Taunton Deane:
One more result when it comes.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
