Political

Who is the Democrats and Veterans Party?

Democrats and Veterans Party logoThe Democrats and Veterans Party was launched in the UK in 2018, with John Rees-Evans as its leader. He had previously hit the national stage as a two-time Ukip leadership candidate who complained that a gay donkey had raped his horse.

John Rees-Evans then quit Ukip to start a new political grouping called Affinity before ending up with the Democrats and Veterans Party.

The new party’s logo features a donkey, a reference back to Rees-Evans’s gay donkey comments it appears.

The party’s policy platform is right-wing populist, wanting to cut back the state and cut taxes. To quote from the constitution of the Democrats and Veterans Party:

d. tend towards diminution in the role of the State;
e. tend towards reduction in taxation of all types; …
h. preserve and defend the Judeo-Christian foundations of our Common
Law

Beyond that, the party is keen on more direct democracy.

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation policy