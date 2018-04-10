Making an international standard cup of tea

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

As far as I can find, no-one has actually made a International Standard Cup of Tea – ISO 3103 or BS 6008 – for the internet before. Lots of people have talked about it, but that’s easy. Making one? That requires precision… and some specialist equipment.

I, of course, have had a copy of the British Standard at home for years. But no, I didn’t make a film either.

All unrelated to the British Tea Party.