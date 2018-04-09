Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats select Robert Eggleston

Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats have selected Robert Eggleston to be their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC). Robert’s work background is in asset finance, helping businesses invest in essential equipment. In recent years he retrained and qualified as a solicitor and now works as an in-house corporate lawyer.

Robert has council experience, having previously served on Burgess Hill Town, Mid Sussex District and East Sussex County Councils. He has been an active member of the party since joining in 1973 when he was sixteen. He is currently Chair of the Burgess Hill Lib Dem Branch.

Robert said on being selected,

My Liberal Democrat vision for Mid Sussex is for a place which values education and vocational skills, and encourages enterprise in a modern connected economy. It is green and manages development in a way which protects communities. It provides properly funded health and social care. It is open, tolerant and outward looking, embracing international partnerships and obligations.

