Salford Liberal Democrats set an example for others

There are many promising stories of more Liberal Democrat candidates stand in this May’s local elections. These are not just the false reassurance of positive anecdotes. Rather they illustrate a real trend:

One particular local party deserving a cheer or two for its achievements in Salford.

Previously this was the scene of a rapid collapse in Liberal Democrat strength: in a council where the Lib Dems used to be strong the party then collapsed to standing no candidates at all, even after the coalition government ended.

Signs of recovery were there in with a candidate in last March’s council by-election.

This May? A full slate of 20 candidates put up by Salford Liberal Democrats.

Impressive.