Barnet Liberal Democrats have picked up an endorsement from Sury Khatri, the deselected Conservative councillor who said he was victim of a “right wing and hard Brexit” coup.

In the key ward of Mill Hill, where he was elected in 2010 and 2014, he is urging a vote for the Liberal Democrats this time:

It’s time for a change in Mill Hill. Vote Liberal Democrat, you won’t get a better and more energetic team for Mill Hill ward than Richard Logue, Donna Pickup and Roger Tichborne.

The ward was won by the Liberal Democrats from 1994 until 2010.