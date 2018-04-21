Deselected Conservative councillor urges vote for Lib Dems in key Barnet ward
Barnet Liberal Democrats have picked up an endorsement from Sury Khatri, the deselected Conservative councillor who said he was victim of a “right wing and hard Brexit” coup.
In the key ward of Mill Hill, where he was elected in 2010 and 2014, he is urging a vote for the Liberal Democrats this time:
It’s time for a change in Mill Hill. Vote Liberal Democrat, you won’t get a better and more energetic team for Mill Hill ward than Richard Logue, Donna Pickup and Roger Tichborne.
The ward was won by the Liberal Democrats from 1994 until 2010.
There are no comments