The new video from CGP Grey is rather different from his usual fare. As he explains on his website:

This video is my adaptation of the original paper The Fable of the Dragon-Tyrant by Nick Bostrom, created with his gracious permission. As with any adaptation from the written word into video there is, by necessity, much that must be left behind. If you enjoyed the video, I strongly recommend you read the original paper, which also includes explicit lessons to learned.

The grim reaper has been a companion in my mind for quite some time, but for now consider this video a season finale for me on the topic and the end result of the many discussions with my good friend Philipp of Kurzgesagt about death and the future of life resulting in the videos that we have produced over the last few months.