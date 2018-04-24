Mick Clark selected for Yeovil constituency



Liberal Democrat members in Yeovil, formerly Paddy Ashdown‘s and then David Laws‘s constituency, have voted for Mick Clark to be their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC):

He served in the Royal Air Force and NHS before later working with a range of international missions and NGOs, in some of the world’s most challenging and hostile environments.

Following this, Mick returned to his roots where he dedicated his time to improving opportunities for disadvantaged adults throughout Somerset, helping those furthest from the job market including young offenders and the long-term unemployed…

Mick said after the result:

“I cannot wait to get started. I’m looking forward to meeting local residents across the Constituency in the coming weeks and months to hear the concerns and address the issues local people are facing.”

Former MP for Yeovil from 1983 – 2001, Paddy Ashdown, added:

“I am delighted that we have chosen such an excellent local champion. With Mick Clark as our Parliamentary Spokesperson the campaign now begins to provide the local service to local people and our area which we have been used to in the past and so badly need now, at Parliamentary level.”