Ex-Lib Dem becomes new independent leader of council as Labour ousted

Jason Zadrozny, a former Liberal Democrat who faced police charges ahead of the 2015 general election and subsequently left the party even though the charges were later dropped, has continued his political career.

He’s now just become leader of Ashfield Council:

Labour has lost control of a Nottinghamshire council following a vote of no confidence in its leader. The party had lost its majority on Ashfield District Council after two members joined the Conservatives in March and six more became independents. Council leader Cheryl Butler refused to resign, leading to the vote on Thursday night. Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield Independents, will now lead the local authority. [BBC]

Or rather, Jason Zadrozny has become leader, again – as he was leader of the council up until 2009 back when he was a Liberal Democrat.