No, I am not going to pay attention to this research

Full stops should be followed by one space, not two. We’re no longer living in a world of monspaced fonts. End of.

And therefore I will be ignoring this:

In the current study, participants performed (1) a typing task to assess spacing usage and (2) an eye-tracking experiment to assess the effect that punctuation spacing has on reading performance. Although comprehension was not affected by punctuation spacing, the eye movement record suggested that initial processing of the text was facilitated when periods were followed by two spaces.

I am going to cling on to this:

Individuals’ typing usage also influenced these effects such that those who use two spaces following a period showed the greatest overall facilitation from reading with two spaces.

So if everyone uses one space, then everyone will be better at reading single spaces. Simple. Back to as you were.