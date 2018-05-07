Updated privacy information for my sites, lists and other online activities

Possibly one of my less exciting posts, but a necessary one: the privacy notice covering this site and my other activities has been updated. The new version comes into force on 25 May – which may give you a clue as to why I’ve done the update. It’s to ensure things continue to be legal once GDPR comes into force.

The practical impact of the changes are rather limited as I’ve not sought any additional powers to use your data nor am intending to use it in different ways. You will of course have your additional legal rights once GDPR comes in.

Now, for an exciting photograph:

Photo by Jess Watters on Unsplash.