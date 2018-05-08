Liberal Democrat prospects in Lewisham East

Sky News reported earlier:

Labour MP Heidi Alexander will quit Parliament in order to become one of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s deputies.

Lib Dem prospects in Lewisham East

In 2017 the Liberal Democrats polled 4.4% in her Lewisham East seat. However back in 2010 the party was up on 28.2%: this seat is more promising territory than that 4.4% may make it look at first glance. Especially as the best calculations put the Remain vote at the European Referendum on 65-66% in this constituency.

In the local elections last week, the Liberal Democrats were on 13%:

A big challenge for the Lib Dems, as those local election figures show, will be to make a strong and quick enough start to clearly establish the Liberal Democrats as the party for people who want a strong line on Remain (unlike, ahem, Jeremy Corbyn) and for tactical votes from Conservatives who want to see Labour defeated.

The party is certainly taking the forthcoming campaign seriously, with appeals for money and volunteer mobilisation efforts already underway.

You can sign up to volunteer or make a donation here.

