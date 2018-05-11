The Times has the latest news in the Electoral Commission’s investigation into whether or not Leave.EU broke election spending rules around the European referendum:

The elections watchdog has referred the chief executive of Leave.EU to police on suspicion of breaking electoral law, The Times can reveal. The Electoral Commission concluded last month that there were reasonable grounds to suspect Liz Bilney had delivered an incomplete and incorrect spending return for the Brexit campaign group after the referendum.

The Electoral Commission is also proposing a £70,000 fine: