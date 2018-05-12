Political

Former Labour council leader leaves party after 44 years over Brexit

The Hull Daily Mail reports:

Former city council leader Colin Inglis is quitting Labour after nearly 44 years in protest over the party’s stance on Brexit.

In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, he says he has cancelled his membership of the party he joined as a 17-year-old…

In the letter, he said: “… The fantasy of building socialism in one country is absolutely not worth abandoning our commitment to the most socially progressive social, economic and political experiment humankind has ever engaged in. I am not the sort of member you should be losing but you’re about to lose me.”

Following a rather lively political career, Colin Inglis stood down from the council in this May’s local elections, in which the Liberal Democrats made big gains in Hull.

