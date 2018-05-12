A double dose of by-election campaigning (sort of)

A double dose of “by-election” campaigning today. First up with the Southwark team, where the brilliant Humaira Ali, William Houngbo and Damian O’Brien face a delayed election (yes, technically not a by-election, fellow election law enthusiasts) due to the sad death of a candidate, Toby Eckersley, during the scheduled election.

As ever Southwark provided its usual selection of wonderful characters on the doorsteps. Conversations when canvassing in Southwark always rate amongst my favourites. This time included three people at different addresses recently in the UK who will be voting for the very first time in this election. Hopefully my explanation to one of them from Italy that the Liberal Democrats are nothing like Silvio Berlusconi will have helped…





Then on to Lewisham, where the local Liberal Democrat members are selecting our Parliamentary by-election candidate this evening. But that didn’t hold up the campaigning against Brexit.