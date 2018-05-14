Voters slightly less confused over Lib Dem policy on Brexit

The latest round of regular European polling by BMG for Left Foot Forward once again shows the public is confused as to what the Brexit stance is of all the main parties. But there is a slight improvement in the Lib Dem position.

Those Liberal Democrat figures show a slight improvement since the last time I covered this series:

Very clear: 14% (+3)

Somewhat clear: 17% (+3)

Not very clear: 27% (-1)

Not clear at all: 17% (-3)

Don’t know: 25% (-1)

Those changes are all in the right direction although also all small enough not to get too excited about given margins of error. And given that still only a round a third think the Lib Dem stance is very or somewhat clear.

A reminder, too, of how much repetition is required before people start noticing and then understanding what parties are saying.

