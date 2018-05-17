Four contests kick off 2018-19 cycle of council by-elections

The 2018-19 cycle of council by-elections has kicked off this week with four seats to fill across three wards: two Labour defences, one Conservative defence and one Green defence. And a full slate of Lib Dem candidates, hooray.

Skerton West, Lancaster

A Labour defence in a ward without a Lib Dem candidate in 2015 but with a presence for the party in the September 2017 council by-election here.

University and Scotforth Rural, Lancaster

The ward where someone managed to get elected with less than 100 votes in December 2016 thanks to a precipitous drop in student participation. There are two Liberal Democrat candidates this time. That’s good news rather than unfortunate chaos as there are two seats up for election. One of those is a Labour seat and the other is a seat vacated by someone elected as a Green but who subsequently joined Labour.

Leiston, Suffolk Coastal

A Conservative defence with a Liberal Democrat candidate.

More results as they come…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

