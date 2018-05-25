Political

Lib Dems up one, down one in week’s by-elections so far

Seven by-elections this week, but only six on the Thursday as Tamworth unusually is holding its on a Friday. That extra day was not enough, alas, to find a Liberal Democrat candidate for the contest so it’s a case of six out of seven contests having a Lib Dem this time round.

More results later.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.