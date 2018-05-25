Lib Dems select Barry Holliday in Derby North to succeed Lucy Care



Liberal Democrat party members have selected Barry Holliday to be their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate, succeeding long-term activist and councillor Lucy Care.

It’s time for a renewed fight for the people of Derby. For far too long local people have been let down by Labour and forgotten by the Conservatives. The people of Derby deserve better. With the council now in no overall control, the local Liberal Democrats will have a much bigger impact on the lives of everyone in Derby.

What Derby needs is a voice in Westminster who will spend their time fighting for Derby people, not running around TV studios to protect his party leader from attacks by his own MPs in the ongoing antisemitism fiasco.

Local people will see that Conservative cuts and Labour waste do not have to be the future for Derby, but that equality and liberalism can give everyone the chance to shine.