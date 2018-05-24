Political

Implosion at Renew, one of the new centrist/pro-European parties

I don’t pretend to know nearly enough to judge right from wrong in the latest goings-on at Renew, one of the burst of new centrist/pro-European parties. But I can spot a big political car crash.

  1. Party’s Principals issue a statement talking about potentially illegal access to the party’s data and about an email “purporting to be from the Renew Chairman”.
  2. Party founder, Chris Coghlan, shares a message stated as being from Renew’s Chairperson, saying a no confidence motion in the Executive committee and Board of Renew has been passed.
  3. Party founder resigns from party.

One thing the above illustrates is one of sometimes the under-appreciated benefits of the Liberal Democrats for pro-Europeans in search of a political home. For all the party’s flaws, it is a functioning political party with the ability to withstand, even in rather battered form, tough times. That resilience is something new parties often struggle to acquire – and is one of the reasons why new parties can fail to be successful.

