Registrations for 2018 autumn Liberal Democrat federal conference (Brighton 15-18 September), are now open. The cheapest early bird rates are available until 8 June.

It’s once again a four-day format, Saturday-Tuesday, and you can find out more about party conference in my special guide.

If you have trouble affording going to conference, both the option of being a conference steward and the conference access fund can help.

Never been before? This autumn is an excellent time to come to your first conference… and if you give my membership number as a reference when you register, I’ll get a discount which I’ll then donate to ALDC’s Fighting Fund to help weaker local parties. (Email me for the number.)

