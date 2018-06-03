Kirsten Johnson selected by Lib Dems for North Devon

Following a pair of hustings this weekend, Liberal Democrat members in North Deveon have selected Kirsten Johnson from a field of three female candidates to be the party’s new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

The seat was previously held by Nick Harvey from 1992-2015. He is now the party’s Chief Executive.

Currently a county councillor in Oxfordshire, Kirsten Johnson’s family comes from Devon:

My family is from North Devon. My mother-in-law, Elisabeth Buckingham, grew up in Landkey. Her father, and his father before him, were both Chair of the North Devon Liberal Party. I would love to build on this rich family heritage as the next MP for North Devon… I have a doctorate in music and am a classical pianist. You can find out about my work and my CDs at www.kirstenjohnsonpiano.com … I love to read and walk, and enjoy art and good food! I am a County Councillor and am committed to supporting local residents and parish councils, finding real solutions to problems. I get things done!

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

