Can you help make something special happen in Lewisham?

It was over to Lewisham this morning for some campaigning to help the excellent Lucy Salek in the Lewisham East Parliamentary by-election:

The HQ is well equipped with incentives:



If that isn’t incentive enough, the Parliamentary by-election offers a major opportunity for the party: to grab a further slice of headlines to generate political momentum and to test out the party’s latest attempts to crack the challenge of appealing to diverse, liberal urban voters. The party’s struggles to do so up against Labour was one of the patterns of the May local elections – both in London and in urban areas across the rest of England too. Get it right and there’s a huge prize on offer given how many liberal Remain voters are currently lining up to support a Labour Party led by someone with a life-long record of Euroscepticism.

There is also a key delayed council contest in Southwark going on at the moment too – do help there as well if you can.