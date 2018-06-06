Jemma Joy selected for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Liberal Democrat members in Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland have selected Jemma Joy as the party’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC):

Jemma Joy said on being selected:

I’m delighted to have been selected by our members to represent the Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Liberal Democrat party. I aim to bring the values of the party nationally to our locality and work with our team to bring about change and support our community.

As you can see from the a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far , it’s quite a diverse range of seats which have selected so far. Usually this early in a Parliament seat selections are for target seats only. This time, both weaker and stronger seats have been selecting early. That’s particularly welcome as in weaker seats the additional leadership and focus of activity which can flow from selecting a PPC is often a useful part of the local party’s development. The earlier that happens in a Parliament, the more time there is for that to bear fruit.

