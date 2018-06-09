A pair of further Liberal Democrat PPC (Prospective Parliamentary Candidate) selections to report on – and again a trend to be welcomed of many weaker areas taking the initiative and selecting much earlier this Parliament than has been the norm.

Loughborough: Ian Sharpe

Well said Ian:

He believes that the Parliamentary Candidate has a vital role, not just in fighting the next General Election, but also acting as the focal point for the party’s campaigning, a spokesperson who can deliver our political messages.

Old Bexley and Sidcup: Simone Reynolds

Great to see Simone Reynolds re-selected:

Simone grew up in Kent before attending University College London in 1992 where she graduated with a degree in Ancient History/Egyptology. Simone then studied for a Graduate Diploma in Psychology at London Guildhall University. She has remained living in London and has been a Bexley resident since 2008. Simone has worked in the mental health/social care field for over 20 years (including the NHS, social services and housing associations). Simone is currently working as a community mental health advocate for a mental health charity in Bexley and has done so for 8 years. This has given Simone much experience in this area particularly around the needs of the disabled and those with mental health problems.

Rushcliffe: Jason Billin

Jason Billin, who runs his own small design and publishing company, has served as a school governor and community volunteer. He is widely known across Rushcliffe through his voluntary work as District Explorer Scout Commissioner.

He joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016, as part of a membership surge that has seen the Rushcliffe party quadruple in size, and has since stood in the county council elections.

Jason Billin said on being selected:

I am humbled by the level of support from our members and am honoured to represent the Rushcliffe Liberal Democrat party. Rushcliffe needs a strong local voice from someone who understands the diverse nature of our constituency and is prepared to work across the constituency for all of our communities. The Conservatives have held control of Rushcliffe Borough Council for too long, ruling with an obvious sense of entitlement, they are complacent and are failing the people of Rushcliffe who deserve better.

South Shields: Anthony Sayer

Proud and excited to announce I have been selected as the Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for South Shields at the next General election. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and I look forward to providing a Liberal voice on important issues.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

