Conservative councillor switches to Lib Dems in Kirklees

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner brings the news of Councillor Gemma Wilson:

Conservatives were in turmoil today as one of their best-known councillors, Gemma Wilson, defected to the Lib Dems.

A councillor for Lindley since 2015 she has been one of the most high-profile members of Kirklees Council and was a key member of former Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney’s campaign team in the recent General Election…

Cllr. Cahal Burke, (Lib Dems deputy group leader and Lindley councillor) also took the opportunity to welcome Gemma.

He said: “Clr. Wilson shares our values and beliefs, Clr. Wilson has joined the Liberal Democrats because we exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

“I have seen Gemma in action, working for local people across Lindley for the past the three years. Her determination to get a good deal for local people, her passion on local issues is strong. Along with Richard and myself we will go forward as a united team – stronger, an even more effective voice for Lindley.