Paul Edgeworth selected by Liberal Democrats

In a further extension of the welcome trend in this Parliament of seats which aren’t (yet) target seats also getting on with selecting their candidates early, Paul Edgeworth is the latest in Houghton and Sunderland South:

He’s now the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) in a part of the country that has been the scene of quite the run of impressive Liberal Democrat local election gains (1, 2, 3). They are now up to six councillors.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

Do let me know of any others. If you do, it’s best to drop me an email rather than post the details in public as sometimes the selection hasn’t been made public yet. I’d much rather, for example, let the local party press release it at the time that suits them rather than it being accidentally made public earlier by having encouraged a comment to be posted online. That said, I’m grateful for all the nudges I have been given where I’ve otherwise missed a selection – it’s appreciated.

