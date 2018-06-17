Patrick Keating selected in Weston-super-Mare by Lib Dems

Liberal Democrats in Weston-super-Mare, formerly Brian Cotter’s constituency (1997-2005), have selected Patrick Keating as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the next general election:

A strong believer in community action, Patrick is a trustee of the Community Council for Somerset which provides services to rural communities across the county and is a non-parent governor of a local primary school.

A life-long supporter of the Liberal Democrat vision of an open, tolerant and united Britain, Patrick was pushed into action the morning after the Brexit referendum. “The morning after the EU referendum, I thought – did I do enough to fight for what I believe in? So I took action and joined the only party that is fighting to protect Britain’s place in Europe and give the people the final say on the Brexit deal – the Liberal Democrats.”

Two years after having joined the Party, Patrick is now the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Weston super Mare constituency, and will hoping to stand for the party at the next North Somerset County Council elections to ensure local residents views and concerns are heard in the council chamber…

Patrick currently works in public affairs and policy for a multinational car manufacturing company. Working in the automotive industry, and having lived and worked across Europe, Patrick knows first-hand the dangers the Conservative’s hard Brexit poses to jobs and prosperity in the South West of England, as well as the future and opportunities of young people.

Patrick is passionate about the community, and will fight to ensure that the people of Weston, Worle and the villages have access to the services they need and that local business can thrive.