Café with a view #16: The Lido Café, Hyde Park

Hyde Park’s Serpentine Lake boasts two scenic cafés, the previously covered Serpentine Bar and Kitchen and also, on the southern side and further west, the Lido Café. Also known as the Lido Café and Bar, Lido Bar and Café and Lido Café Bar. The world, or at least the internet, can’t make up its mind.

Lovely views over the lake, currently sporting a Christo bonus extra, and, if you sit outside, a steady supply of pigeons to shoo away. Which helped pass the time during the very slow service when I visited. Judging by other recent reviews, that was not a rare blip but rather a risk you need to run.

Slow service and ok food, but lovely location. Which, depending on what you’re after for your visit, can be a reason to avoid or a high recommendation.

