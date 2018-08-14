In praise of Faith Ponsonby

This year’s Hampshire Liberal Democrats county handbook contains some well-deserved praise for former councillor Faith Ponsonby in Martin Kyrle‘s foreword.

I think the praise is worthy of wider circulation, so here it is:

For years Faith Ponsonby was a legend on the Lib Dem scene, and at home in Havant held the torch as the indestructible and one and only Lib Dem member of the council. It’s a pleasure to be able to say something nice about the local Tories, who put party politics to one side and elected her as Mayor last year – in sharp contrast to the Tories on Hampshire County Council who hog the chairmanship and refuse to offer it to the Opposition. Faith announced that the year as Mayor would be her swan song, and that she’d retire from the council at the end of her term of office. What’s encouraging for us is that the new candidate in her seat held it comfortably. We may still have only one seat on Havant council, but it’s passed to the next generation and we should be able to look forward with confidence to increasing our membership in years to come.

Thank you for all you’ve done Faith.