Political Conservatives turn to Lib Dem colours to sell Brexit message August 13, 2018 - 7:23 pm In an unusual move, the Conservatives have taken to using Liberal Democrat-like branding for national campaign materials about Brexit: Long-time Liberal Democrat activists may have aqua flashbacks on hearing this news… There are 7 comments Share your views Share your views Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website Sign up to get Lib Dem Newswire (privacy policy link below) All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
There are 7 comments Share your views