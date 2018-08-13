Political

Conservatives turn to Lib Dem colours to sell Brexit message

In an unusual move, the Conservatives have taken to using Liberal Democrat-like branding for national campaign materials about Brexit:
Conservative Brexit leaflets in Lib Dem yellow
Long-time Liberal Democrat activists may have aqua flashbacks on hearing this news…

