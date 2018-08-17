Liberal Democrats gain seat from Conservatives in Knaresborough
After the two recent by-elections losses to the Conservatives, it is back to winning ways this week with David Goode and the team:
Congratulations on winning a ward previously won by the party in 2005, 2009 and 2013. For more on that historical context, see Jonathan Calder’s post.
Elsewhere it was a Lib Dem candidate this time where there had not been one before:
Well done to Andy Minty and the team on ending a run of five contests in this ward without a Liberal Democrat.
But also a Lib Dem no-show:
Although the ward was first contested as long ago as 1983, it has never had a Liberal Democrat / Alliance candidate.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections.
