Conservative councillor Paul Marment joins Liberal Democrats in Hertfordshire

News from North Hertfordshire Liberal Democrats of a new recruit to the Liberal Democrats: Councillor Paul Marment, formerly of the Conservatives.

Regular readers will know about my strictures over cherry picking good news when it comes to local council by-elections: pick the set of contests you are going to report on and then report all the results from those contests. Otherwise if you, say, don’t report on all parish council contests but only report select ones then you can easily end up with a very skewed picture. If you follow Lib Dem Voice‘s coverage for example, you will read there about parish council gains that I don’t mention, but on the other hand you’ll also just about only ever hear about gains the Lib Dems make at that level. The reality for those contests very much is not that the only seat changes are Lib Dem gains. If you want to know what is going on overall (which is not the only motivation for writing or reading coverage, of course), that partial picture is a problem.

You might at this point be reasonably raising the same objection to my reports of couuncillors switching parties. But fear not. I have in the last few months started a comprehensive round-up of both the gains and loses to the Liberal Democrats from such switches in the monthly Liberal Democrat Newswire. Sign up here to get them in future too.

Back now to North Hertfordshire. The local party reports: