Lib Dems select Benet Allen for Bridgwater and West Somerset

The Bridgwater constituency, in its different forms over the years, has been one part of Somerset which has not elected a Liberal Democrat MP even in the party’s heydays in the county. However, Benet Allen will now be looking to put that right as the newly selected Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC):

A real ‘high flier’, Benet is a coach driver for local company Ridlers – when he isn’t flying a helicopter for TV and films! He also has 19 years experience of TV news production in London and the Middle East so he’s no stranger to the cameras… Benet Allen was elected to West Somerset Council in February 2018. Since then, he has striven to serve the people of his patch, Minehead South, campaigning for better buses and restored train services, as well as supporting community initiatives like the Swimming Pool campaign and working with the Cuckoo Meadow Steering Group to help provide youth services for Minehead.

The seat is currently held by the very unusual Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative).

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

