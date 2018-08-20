VIDEO: Jo Swinson on improving parental leave and pay

Here’s the new film from the Liberal Democrats, featuring Deputy Leader Jo Swinson talking about the new bill she has tabled in Parliament to improve arrangements for shared parental leave and parental pay policies:

The Parental Leave and Pay Arrangements (Publication) Bill faces its next stage in the House of Commons on 23 November. It is good to see her, as with Ed Davey earlier in the year, using Parliamentary procedure to further liberal campaigning causes.

Now if only the party could get better at mobilising members and supporters behind such campaigns…