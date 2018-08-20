Liberal Democrats select trio of would-be MPs in Bristol

Bristol Liberal Democrats have just completed selections of Prospective Parliamentary candidates for three of the four constituencies:

The local newspaper reports of James Cox’s selection:

“I am humbled and excited to have been given this opportunity,” the Bristol University Masters student said. I am looking forward to working hard in Bristol West and offering real change for residents.

“I am excited to get out into the community, campaigning on issues such as ending injustice in our mental health services, creating real opportunity through our education system, and fighting hard for a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal.

“When we live in a constituency that voted almost 80 per cent to remain in the EU, and we have an MP who won’t fight for an exit from Brexit, I am happy to give voice to those who, like me, believe that Brexit is not a done deal and we can still choose to remain.”