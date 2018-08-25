Conservative councillor quits party, citing Brexit as “a symptom”

Portsmouth Council has quite the tradition of councillors quitting their party or changing party. The latest is Conservative councillor and former Cabinet member Jim Fleming who has left the party to sit as an independent:

In a series of messages with The News, Cllr Fleming said: ‘I have also resigned my party membership. ‘The issue is not centred around Brexit, but it’s certainly a symptom.’ The former Portsmouth North Conservative Association chairman added: ‘My general view on the subject is that my views and values remained the same, while those of others within the Conservative Party have either diverged from those or perhaps weren’t even there in the first place.’ [Portsmouth News]

The council is currently has a minority Liberal Democrat administration, led by Gerald Vernon-Jackson.