Imagine the ridicule the Remain campaign would have got from Brexiters if they’d warned that voting Leave would mean spending money on lots of portable lavatories.

Yet today’s papers bring this news:

The Mail on Sunday has established that the plans for a no-deal Brexit include ordering hundreds of portable lavatories to be deployed on motorways, to be used by lorry drivers caught in gridlock caused by the reintroduction of EU border checks.

Something similar has been done before when there have been previous short-term disruptions to the flow of lorries through Dover, such as due to strikes. But this wouldn’t be just to see things through 48 hours of strikes. This would be the long-term reality of a no-deal Brexit.

A no-deal Brexit which many in the Conservative Party sing the praises of.

Just to add to the insult, the government is keeping details of the plans for hundreds of portable toilets to be purchased at our expense secret.

So you really shouldn’t tell anyone else about this story.