Tower Hamlets councillor Rabina Khan and colleagues join Lib Dems

Welcome news in Tower Hamlets where the huge growth in the Liberal Democrat local party frustratingly fell just short of winning council seats in May:

Cllr. Rabina Khan, previously of the People’s Alliance of Tower Hamlets (PATH) has joined the Liberal Democrats. Cllr. Khan’s decision to join a mainstream party benefits her political ambitions and provides the Lib Dems with their only Tower Hamlets councillor. At a press conference today Cllr. Khan said that while her political journey had at times been ‘a learning experience’ she was now delighted to be joining the Liberal Democrats along with many colleagues and supporters. “Our shared liberal values and strong sense of social justice make the Liberal Democrats a natural home for all of us,” said Cllr. Khan. [Love Wapping]

Councillor Khan said:

I’m delighted to be joining the Liberal Democrats today along with many colleagues and supporters. Our shared liberal values and strong sense of social justice make the Liberal Democrats a natural home for all of us, and we look forward to working with our new colleagues to protect the needs of Tower Hamlets residents, defend our critical public services, and fight for a Council that doesn’t take power for granted.

Ed Long, Chair of Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats, said:

Councillor Khan’s decision to join the Liberal Democrats is great news for our party and for local people. Rabina is a tireless and hugely respected campaigner for ordinary Tower Hamlets residents on our Council. We have long had a good working relationship with members of PATH both inside and outside the Town Hall and have a shared vision to move the Borough beyond the divisive politics that has afflicted it for so long. We look forward to working together as Liberal Democrats to hold the Mayor and Labour administration accountable to local residents.

Elaine Bagshaw, Lib Dem candidate for Poplar and Limehouse, said:

Tower Hamlets has had a difficult political history in recent years. This marks a move away from the community divisions and policies that have damaged our borough so much. I’m proud of the work we have already done together, and that those of joining from PATH have chosen to make the Liberal Democrats their new home. Together we can shape a better future for people in our borough.

