A very promising return to contesting a ward in Sevenoaks

Only one council by-election this week, Farningham, Horton Kirby and South Darenth ward on Sevenoaks Council.

It is a Conservative defence in a ward the Liberal Democrats last won in 2007 but which more recently has had two ex-Liberal Democrats as Conservative councillors. Partly as a result, the last two times out, there was no Lib Dem candidate in the ward.

Krish Shanmuganathan was the Liberal Democrat candidate this week. He joined the party after the European election and in late 2016 ensured the party had a candidate in another ward that had not been contested by the Lib Dem for the previous four times.

That time around he scored 20%. This time, he did even better, and returned the ward to being a Conservative-Lib Dem contest, an important step forward in our recovery locally:

