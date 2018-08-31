Following the welcome news from Tower Hamlets and the promising council by-election result in Kent, comes news of a new Liberal Democrat councillor in Shropshire.

Councillor Kevin Guy has switched from Labour to the Liberal Democrats, and in so doing has removed Labour’s majority on Telford & Wrekin council:

We are delighted to announce that Telford & Wrekin Borough Councillor Kevin Guy has ‘crossed the floor’ to join the Liberal Democrats from the Labour Party. Councillor Guy, who represents the Woodside Ward, is the former Mayor of the Borough and former local Labour Party Chairman. This means the controlling Labour group on the council have now lost their majority. They will rely on us for support as long as we agree and support their proposals. [Telford & Wrekin Lib Dems on Facebook]

