Beki Sellick selected by Lib Dems in Peterborough

Peterborough, home to a growing Liberal Democrat council group and a possible Parliamentary by-election, has just got a Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary candidate too.

The local paper reports:

The Liberal Democrats have selected Beki Sellick as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough. The engineer fought the seat in the 2017 election, finishing third with 1,597 votes. She said: “I’m an ordinary person who’s had a variety of jobs – nationalised and privatised, shop floor and management, full-time and part-time, redundant. And then I started my own business in Peterborough two years ago. “I’ve lived in central Peterborough for 10 years. I work from home. My family and I use our public health and education services where I’ve contributed as a school governor and on our local NHS patient participation group. “I chair our residents association where we run a monthly community café.”

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

