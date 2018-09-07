Kamran Hussain selected by Lib Dems in Leeds North West
Great to see that Kamran Hussain has been selected in Greg Mulholland’s former constituency of Leeds North West:
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
Advertisements
There are no comments