Daisy Cooper re-selected by Liberal Democrats in St Albans



Excellent news from St Albans, which was one of the stand-out constituency results at the 2017 general election, where Daisy Cooper moved up from third to second place (one of only two constituencies to do this).

Daisy has been re-selected:

Super chuffed to have been re-selected as the St Albans Lib Dems Parliamentary Candidate last night.

If you’ve not come across her before, here’s some background:

Daisy Cooper is the St Albans Liberal Democrats p​arliamentary s​pokesperson. She lives in the heart of the city and is a daily commuter on Thameslink. Daisy is known locally for her work to reform the business rates system which has​ hit some local businesses hard. She is also campaigning for a ring-fenced 1p income ​tax increase to fund our NHS and social care services, and for people to have the vote on any Brexit deal.​ In the 2017 snap General Election, Daisy achieved a 14% increase in the share of the vote and is now the ​only serious​ challenger to the current Conservative Brexiter MP. Daisy works as Campaign Director of More United. She previously worked in international affairs for ten years, campaigning for LGBT+ rights abroad and against human rights violations in Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and also in press reform. Daisy also plays violin and piano.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

