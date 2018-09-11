Cllr Kay Davies joins the Liberal Democrats

Great news from Liverpool, site of impressive gains from Labour in May:

Cllr Kay Davies who left the Labour Party in August has taken a further step in her political future and has joined the City’s fast-expanding Liberal Democrat Group. In her joining statement, Cllr Davies said:

“Today I announced my decision to join the Liberal Democrats. I think you deserve to know what has made me do this.

“Firstly, I’m no longer willing to put up with bullies like Councillor Woodhouse. My time and energy need to be spent supporting and helping people in Liverpool. The Labour Party talks big about bullying and sexism in Liverpool whilst practising bullying and sexism in its own Party activities.

“I was sick of not being able to speak out against this council. Why does our city need three mayors? And why has Joe Anderson created three deputy mayors? This is money we simply can’t afford. Our city gets a raw deal because Labour doesn’t believe they have to work for your vote.

“Secondly, at a national level, things have gone from bad to worse. Labour are in bed with the Tories over Brexit. This will be a disaster for jobs in Liverpool and mean less money for our NHS, education, the environment and all the other services about which I care passionately.

“Yesterday an opinion poll came out which showed that members of the three biggest unions, UNITE, UNISON and the GMB are 2:1 in favour of a second Brexit vote which Corbyn and McDonnell are denying them. I will continue to listen to the voice of Trades Unionists even if Labour will not.

“So many people tell me they feel let down, and that Labour doesn’t care about our children’s futures. I am now pleased to say that I have joined a Party in Liverpool which has a strong commitment to local action and a joined-up national action which will provide a good future for my children and all our children”.

Cllr Richard Kemp, Leader of the Liverpool Liberal Democrats said in welcoming Cllr Davies to the Liberal Democrats:

“Cllr Davies is the first former Labour Councillor to join us but not the first former Labour member. About 20% of our current membership in Liverpool were Labour voters in 2015 and half of them were Labour members. We are saddened that the final straw for Cllr Davies was the appalling way that she was treated in the Labour Party but are delighted that her values mirror up so closely with those of us in her new political home”.