Signs of a shift in the Daily Mail’s approach to Europe

There has been speculation about what the move of Geordie Greig from editing the anti-Brexit Mail on Sunday to the previously very much pro-Brexit Daily Mail (a paper that should be a must-read for Lib Dem activists) will mean for the latter’s editorial line.

A little way into the reign of Greig, we’re beginning to get some clues:
Jack Blanchard tweet about Daily Mail European coverage

That is of course only the one spread on the one day. But looking down through the recent headlines on all the MailOnline’s Brexit stories – containing a mix from both the Mail on Sunday and the Daily Mail, there does seem to be a notable softening of the Brussels-hate that so filled Paul Dacre’s time as editor of the Daily Mail.

This could be very interesting.

