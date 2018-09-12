Signs of a shift in the Daily Mail’s approach to Europe

There has been speculation about what the move of Geordie Greig from editing the anti-Brexit Mail on Sunday to the previously very much pro-Brexit Daily Mail (a paper that should be a must-read for Lib Dem activists) will mean for the latter’s editorial line.

A little way into the reign of Greig, we’re beginning to get some clues:



That is of course only the one spread on the one day. But looking down through the recent headlines on all the MailOnline’s Brexit stories – containing a mix from both the Mail on Sunday and the Daily Mail, there does seem to be a notable softening of the Brussels-hate that so filled Paul Dacre’s time as editor of the Daily Mail.

This could be very interesting.