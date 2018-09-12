Key extra details published for Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton

Details of the emergency motions, amendments and other updates for the Liberal Democrat federal conference in Brighton have now been published with the release of Conference Extra.

These updates supplement the agenda and directory for Brighton, published earlier in the year and include confirmation of the details for the two consultative sessions being run to look at the party reform proposals.

Read the questions submitted to party committees to find out why Theo Butt Philip wins the prize for best Lib Dem conference question of the century.

And please don’t forget one of the most important decisions Lib Dem members have to make in Brighton.

