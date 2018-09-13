Hinckley and Bosworth Liberal Democrats re-select Michael Mullaney

Liberal Democrats in Hinckley and Bosworth have selected local Councillor Michael Mullaney to be their parliamentary candidate. Michael, the County Councillor for Hinckley De Montfort, has previously stood at the last three elections for the Liberal Democrats in Bosworth. At the last general election he secured the highest number of votes for any Lib Dem candidate in the entire Midlands.

Speaking at his selection meeting Michael Mullaney said,

“Hinckley and Bosworth is crying out for a new local MP who will fight for local people on the issues that matter.

“For our health service. Our local NHS is facing millions of pounds of cutbacks, Mount Road Hospital in Hinckley faces closure with no replacement Walk-in Centre being offered for our large and growing population.

“We need an MP who will fight for local schools. Leicestershire schools are amongst the worst funded in the country. Local children and young people deserve to have properly funded local schools.

“Leicestershire is the worst funded County Council in Britain under the Tory government, this means we see services like Libraries and Sure Start Children’s Centres close whilst people are still being hit by rocketing rises in Council Tax. We need a new MP who will fight for fair funding for Leicestershire.

“At the last election Bosworth had the highest Lib Dem vote out of the 105 constituencies in the East and West Midlands. Lib Dem leader Vince Cable has made it clear he wants the Lib Dems to gain seats in every part of Britain. Electing a Lib Dem MP in the Midlands means winning Bosworth. And the results of the last year have been positive. In council by-elections we gained two seats in Earl Shilton, the first time the Lib Dems have ever won elections in Earl Shilton.

“We have a Conservative government that is making a hash of Brexit, and a Labour opposition that is increasingly extreme and divided. People in Hinckley and Bosworth and the British people as a whole need an alternative to the twin disasters of the current Labour and Conservative leaderships.

“If people in Hinckley and Bosworth elect me as their MP, they will have a full-time local MP who will fight for the quality healthcare, education and other vital local services that they and their families need.”